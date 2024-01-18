98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Would You Move Out of your Home Just to Avoid Cleaning Something?

January 18, 2024 10:00AM CST
Would You Move Out of your Home Just to Avoid Cleaning Something?
portrait of man with broom in his garage

4% of People Have Moved to Avoid Cleaning Something at Their House

Do you dread doing certain things, like clearing the gutters, repainting a room, or cleaning out your unholy mess of a shed?  Maybe it’s time to do something more extreme, to get out of it?  Some will.

According to a recent survey, 4% of people say they’ve dodged a major cleaning task by MOVING to an entirely new home.  Let someone else worry about it, perhaps?

The survey also found 61% of people – almost 2 out of 3 of us – regularly find ways to get out of the cleaning jobs we don’t like to do.

The top ways we get out of them are:

  • Ignoring them.
  • Convincing a family member to do them.
  • Refusing to do them forever.

(Check out more, here:  PR Newswire)

