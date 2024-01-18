Would You Move Out of your Home Just to Avoid Cleaning Something?

Do you dread doing certain things, like clearing the gutters, repainting a room, or cleaning out your unholy mess of a shed? Maybe it’s time to do something more extreme, to get out of it? Some will.

According to a recent survey, 4% of people say they’ve dodged a major cleaning task by MOVING to an entirely new home. Let someone else worry about it, perhaps?

The survey also found 61% of people – almost 2 out of 3 of us – regularly find ways to get out of the cleaning jobs we don’t like to do.

The top ways we get out of them are:

Ignoring them.

Convincing a family member to do them.

Refusing to do them forever.

