Would You Move Out of your Home Just to Avoid Cleaning Something?
January 18, 2024 10:00AM CST
4% of People Have Moved to Avoid Cleaning Something at Their House
Do you dread doing certain things, like clearing the gutters, repainting a room, or cleaning out your unholy mess of a shed? Maybe it’s time to do something more extreme, to get out of it? Some will.
According to a recent survey, 4% of people say they’ve dodged a major cleaning task by MOVING to an entirely new home. Let someone else worry about it, perhaps?
The survey also found 61% of people – almost 2 out of 3 of us – regularly find ways to get out of the cleaning jobs we don’t like to do.
The top ways we get out of them are:
- Ignoring them.
- Convincing a family member to do them.
- Refusing to do them forever.
