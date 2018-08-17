Would You Eat a Tarantula Taco?

I’m not sure the demand for this, but apparently there’s a restaurant in Mexico City that just got busted for selling Tarantula Tacos! These Tacos are pricey (about $27) and there was one other problem, The Mexican red rump tarantula is a protected species. The federal environmental protection agency said Tuesday it was alerted to the situation via social media and seized four tarantula corpses that were ready to be served up on tortillas. The tarantula tacos were apparently on offer for 500 pesos, or 50 times the price of a basic street taco. Here’s the complete story from Fox News with pictures of the tacos and the cooking procedure.