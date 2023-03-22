Would You Eat 3D-Printed Desserts?  

Columbia University scientists have created cheesecake with a laser and edible food inks, including graham crackers, peanut butter, Nutella, banana purée, strawberry jam, cherry drizzle, and frosting.

Multi-tiered structures could help people customize the taste and nutritional value of their food. And that means that 3D food could be highly customized… think in terms of high-tech “recipes,” which make rules about gluten, or vitamins, or such, becoming included or excluded. Preservation (shelf-life) could be extended.

Additionally, less human handling could lower risk of food-borne illnesses or disease transmission. Nice.

Got a taste for more? Sample some, here: (Study Finds)