Would You Create a Garden INSIDE Your CAR? It’s a Thing.

May 20, 2021 @ 9:58am
Would you plant a “carden“?
Plant lovers really can’t get enough time with plants, apparently.  Some drivers are now creating mini garden beds – inside their vehicles.
Some are using their dashboards, filled with dirt, while others are using cup holders. Most people plant succulents in these make-shift planting areas.
Some people point out that it’s not the safest plan, with one writing, “Imagine getting in an accident and the first thing you see is a cactus coming right at you instead of an airbag.” Another wrote, “Brake hard, and then spend forever trying to get gravel out your heater.
Dig up more, here:  (Daily Mail)
