Would you be willing to give up your phone for 2019? By Roy Gregory | Dec 13, 2018 @ 2:43 PM Vitaminwater is holding a new contest where they'll pay someone $100,000 to give up their smart phone for ALL of next year. And you'll have to take a lie detector test at the end to prove you stuck to the rules.