Would you ban a Halloween Candy?

One city in North Carolina is stepping up and putting their foot down on behalf of all of the trick or treaters this Halloween. The city of High Point announced the ban on the Halloween classic Peanut Butter Kisses taffy. The taffy is often packaged in black and orange wrappers and the city doesn’t want kids to get them. According to a post on their Facebook page, “By the order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don’t give them out,” The city said that the post was all in fun but still advised against them. The Peanut Butter Kisses were voted #5 on the list of worst Halloween candy.

