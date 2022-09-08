Would Tom Hanks Join the MCU?

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Hanks attends the 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

There are many big names in the Marvel Comic Universe. But would Tom Hanks ever be part of it?

When asked, he said “You can maybe say that the John Ford universe of westerns is not that different, perhaps, than the Marvel universe of motion pictures. If it’s a bodacious John Ford western, would you do it?”

He then added, “You might do that.”

In the past, Hanks has said that he’s never been approached about a role.