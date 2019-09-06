World’s Largest Starbucks Set to Open in Chicago
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.
For 25 years, Chicago was home to the world’s tallest building. Now the Windy City is about to score a new claim to fame — by hosting the world’s largest Starbucks.
The four-story, 43,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery is set to feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and an expanded on-site bakery, company officials say. Although there are five others like it — Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo — none of those match it in size.
The new Starbucks is set to host a grand opening celebration on North Michigan Avenue, which officials say will be “an immersive experience dedicated to roasting and brewing small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffee from around the world,” on November 15th. Check out the full story from NBC-5 Chicago here.
Here are some pictures from the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle which might have a similar look in Chicago.