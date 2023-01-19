World’s Largest Hockey Stick Coming to Lockport Ice Arena

The Lockport City Council has approved a new Ice Arena Dome for the city. A year round use, hockey and ice-skating facility in combination with other sports is located on over 12 acres on Prime Blvd off of 167th Street.

The 71,000 square foot facility will feature two NHL regulation size ice rinks, speed and agility training center, full weight room, synthetic off-ice training area, turf field, pro-shop, concession stand and sports bar.

The facility will also display the world’s largest hockey stick outside the front of the building, which will stand at 250 feet. The current record holder is located in Canada at 218 feet.

There will also be a 41,000 square foot facility that will include specialized off-ice speed and agility hockey training. Stay tuned to WJOL as next week Scott Slocum will talk with the developers of this project to discuss the projects and current plans and future.