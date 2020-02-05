World’s First Cheese-Themed Hotel Suite Opens
If you’re wondering where “Cheese Heaven” is, the answer….London. Or maybe it’s the cheesiest hotel room in the world.
Open in London’s Camden district, the suite is dedicated to all things cheese. The wallpaper features wheels and wedges; the bedsheets look like a giant slice of Swiss; even the soaps are cheese shaped.
Cafe Rouge has outfitted the room with cheese cookbooks and cheese-themed board games, as well as arranging delivery from their restaurant next door.
Sounds like somewhere you’d like to stay? The good news: it’s free. The bad: you’ll have to enter a lottery. Find out more thru Emirates 247 here.