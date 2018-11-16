World Against Toys Causing Harm, releases list of what it says are dangerous toys this holiday season

The group World Against Toys Causing Harm is releasing its list of dangerous toys for this holiday season. WATCH claims the list raises awareness of potentially dangerous toys for parents to avoid. Making the list this year are Nerf disc blaster, a Black Panther claw, a Power Rangers Super Ninja blade and a Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll. The doll made the list because WATCH says its headband can be removed and swallowed. Toy associations claim that WATCH needlessly tries to scare parents, saying they do not conduct tests on the toys.