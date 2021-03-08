Working Remotely: 1/3 of Staff Would Quit on the Spot, If They Had to Go into Work

One-third of people who are working remotely right now say they’d QUIT on the spot if they had to start going into an office for work every day, according to a new survey. And 39% say they’d rather take a pay cut than go to an office.
There are tons of people who have gotten used to working from home, over the past year. So accustomed to it, in fact, that a lot of them are NOT willing to let it go.
According to a new survey, one-third of those who work remotely, right now, say they’d QUIT on the spot; if they had to start going into an office for work, every day.
And: More than one-third (39% – or, almost 2-out-of-5) say they’d rather take a pay cut, than go to an office.
The survey also reveals that 51% of us say that every company needs to give workers the option of working remotely, at least some of the time, if it is possible.
