      Weather Alert

Working From Home Does Make You More Productive!

Apr 24, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Getty Images

A new study found working from home DOES make you more productive.  The study found that the American economy is seeing a 5% boost in productivity from the remote work, mostly thanks to people saving time on commuting.

 

 

2.  People want to keep working from home even when the pandemic is over.  A new study found 58% of people who’ve been remote in the past year say they’d look for a new job if they can’t stay remote.

 

 

And only 2% of people want to go back to working in an office full time.

 

 

Popular Posts
Watch Vince Gill and His Daughter Corrina Perform Touching Tribute to Amy Grant
CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY?
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
Lemont Man Dies Following ATV Crash