Working From Home Does Make You More Productive!
Getty Images
A new study found working from home DOES make you more productive. The study found that the American economy is seeing a 5% boost in productivity from the remote work, mostly thanks to people saving time on commuting.
2. People want to keep working from home even when the pandemic is over. A new study found 58% of people who’ve been remote in the past year say they’d look for a new job if they can’t stay remote.
And only 2% of people want to go back to working in an office full time.