Working from Home Has Made Us Like Our Coworkers More. Here’s WHY.

76% of people who started working at home during the pandemic say it’s made their relationships with their coworkers STRONGER than before. And 50% say working remotely has made them more productive.
It’s really easy to like your coworkers when you don’t have to smell them. Seriously, it’s actually easier to like each other, when you see that you each have real, regular lives.
According to a new survey, 76% of people who started working at home during the pandemic say it’s made their relationships with their coworkers STRONGER than before. That’s three-out-of-four.
The survey also found 50% of people say working remotely has made them more productive.
And three, out of four, have more confidence in their work – and their position with their company.
There’s more to like, here: (PR Newswire)