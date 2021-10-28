Workforce Center of Will County Hosting Career Fair For Individuals With Disabilities

Jobs, jobs, jobs. That’s been most of the talk these days. But for someone with disabilities, finding a job can be more difficult. That’s where the Workforce Center of Will County steps in. On Tuesday, November 2nd, a Career Fair for Individuals with Disabilities will be held at the Joliet Township High School Administration Building. Businesses at the fair include AMITA St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Harrah’s, Walgreens and more.
Caroline Portlock and Michelle Stiff of the Workforce Center stopped by the Kevin Kollins Show to talk about the job fair