WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: “You Snooze, You MAY NOT Lose.” Here’s Why.
If you find yourself unable to resist that “snooze” button, on your alarm; and you just really don’t want to get out of bed in the morning; it may actually reveal something about you. And it’s not that you’re lazy. Rather, it may mean you’re SMART.
A new study shows that asserting your control over when you go to sleep and when you wake up is a sign of intelligence.
Thanks to evolution, every one of us is conditioned by circadian rhythm, which makes us sleepy when it’s dark and alert when it’s light.
The study authors say that, overriding that urge, and ignoring your alarm – in favor of additional sleep – means you’re more likely to follow ambitions and tackle problems. They add that it also indicates that you are more creative and independent, overall.