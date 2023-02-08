WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Work from Home? Try a ‘Fake Commute’ – Here’s Why
A study from Wayne State and Rutgers University has now found that commuting creates “liminal space.” This lets your brain shut off those work-worries and recharge a bit. These recharges help prevent burnout.
“Longer commutes might give people more time to detach and recover” with music and podcasts, researchers said. However, this benefit only applies to non-stressful commutes. Rail commuters enjoy some of the biggest benefits, because they’re not driving. But not too many of us will take a train ride, simply to read a book or “faux commute.”
But, if you’re a remote worker, you might want to consider a little fake commute, like a short walk at the beginning and end of the workday, or a quick run to get coffee.
Taking a scenic route to avoid tense traffic might also be helpful for in-person workers.
Navigate here, for more: (Business Insider)