WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You’re NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails – Here’s WHY

Ever since pandemic lockdown converted many to working from home, it has also blurred the boundaries, between work time and free time. But it’s OK to reinstate those parameters and limitations.
Now, the World Health Organization Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, says, “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries… (But) No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers, and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.”
This comes after a study found work-related stress, from overwork, now kills 745,000 people per year.
This all adds to the idea that time off from work is not a perk, but a necessity, for both physical and mental health.
At the start of the pandemic, researchers from Finland’s Tampere University found that regular, sustained vacation time is key, to basic mental health. And they learned that time-off must meet certain criteria, including truly unplugging from work communications.
So, as much as possible, mute those work emails, turn on your vacation responder, and let calls go to voicemail, whenever possible. Set up a backup contact to step in for you, while you’re away.
In addition, researchers say that traveling often helps people detach from work. So, try to truly detach, while you are entitled to, from your work responsibilities.
