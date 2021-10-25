      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What’s the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?

Oct 25, 2021 @ 10:40am
Sleep Expert Reveals Ideal Nap Length, Time of Day & Habit

It can be tempting to take a nap in the middle of the day.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep expert, says data shows that napping can be good for you; but it shouldn’t be a substitute for a full night’s sleep.

Robbins also says that the perfect nap is ten to 20 minutes long, the ideal time to nap is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

You should not nap if you suffer from insomnia.  And you’ll get the highest benefits from napping if you do so at the same time each day – you’ll even learn to fall asleep more quickly, and to wake up without an alarm.

