WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What’s Making Us Less Productive while Working from Home?

More people than ever are working from home, and a lot of time that means longer hours because of lower productivity.
In fact, the average person’s workday has been 48-and-a-half minutes longer since the pandemic started, according to one study . . . mostly because working from home means more after-hours emails and video or phone conferences.
So what’s making us less productive at home? According to a new survey, the top three things people blame are: The other people in your home . . . distractions at home . . . and not having the right tools or equipment. Pets make the list, as well [Though, another new study shows that we’ve gotten closer to our pets because of the crisis – 72% of pet owners say they couldn’t have gotten through it without the little friends].
But even if we’re less productive, 79% of us think we can keep on working from home, for the long term.
The survey also reveals that six-out-of-10 of us say one of the biggest things we miss about being in an office is getting to print personal stuff on the company printer.
