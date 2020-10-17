WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Are We Forgetting to Sanitize at Home? These.
Latex Glove For Cleaning on hand isolated on white background
Here’s What We Have Likely Forgotten To Clean – at Home – During this Corona Virus Outbreak…
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, you’ve likely taken a sponge and disinfectant to your home, at least a few times. We all have. Maybe you even got the vacuum into the tough corners. But have you really cleaned everything, in a way which actually sanitizes against COVID-19??
According to Dr. Lisa Ackerley, who goes by the moniker, “The Hygiene Doctor,” there are many items which get neglected, when we are giving the place a good once-over. Ideally, we should keep after the following items:
That dish-sponge, or scrubber, at the kitchen sink, should get included in a dishwasher load set on “sanitize.” Or pour boiling water over it.
Faucets should be disinfected, as well – the handles, the spout, the whole thing. And don’t forget the bath or shower.
Toothbrushes get sterilized the same way – or you can spray hydrogen peroxide on them, each morning.
Have you washed the pillow shams and duvet cover or bedspread (as well as the sheets and especially the pillow cases)? Ackerley says these need to be done at least every six months – better every three, or less.
Your mattress pad and mattress should be cleaned (sprayed) monthly, and the sheets washed, weekly.
Wear a robe and slippers? They also need a toss in the washer – each week.
Don’t forget your shower curtain, kitchen towels, and other hand towels, while we’re at it.
Which items in the house are you religious about cleaning? Which do you realize get overlooked?