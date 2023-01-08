WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Weekend Exercise Might Be Enough to Stay Fit

A decade-long study of 350,000 Americans reveals good news for weekend warriors.

Whether you cram 150 minutes of exercise into one weekend, or stretch it out over a week, either workout will improve your health and reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke.

The most important factor is moving, to begin with. Those who reached their recommended level of activity, whether they did it in two sessions or five, benefitted from their workouts.

