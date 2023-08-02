98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Walk for Just Ten Minutes Today. Here’s Why.

August 2, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Walk for Just Ten Minutes Today. Here’s Why.
Woman Dog Walk Summer Sidewalk
Study:  Walking for Just an Extra 10 Minutes Each Day Could Add Years to your Life
Adding ten minutes of walking to your day each day could extend your life.

Researchers looked at 5,000 middle-aged and elderly US adults; and they found that the risk of dying from any cause dropped, as exercise levels increased.

Just ten more minutes of moderate activity per day—such as a brisk walk—lowered deaths among people, ages 40 to 85, by seven percent, each year.

The scientists estimate that this small lifestyle change could save 100,000 lives in the US, every year.

Stroll here, for more:  (Daily Mail)

 

More about:
#DailyMail
#DailyStroll
#LifestyleChange
#LongerLife
#WalkToday
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
5

Jason Aldean’s “Small Town” Will Air on “CMA Fest”

Recent Posts