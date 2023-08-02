WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Walk for Just Ten Minutes Today. Here’s Why.

Adding ten minutes of walking to your day each day could extend your life.

Researchers looked at 5,000 middle-aged and elderly US adults; and they found that the risk of dying from any cause dropped, as exercise levels increased.

Just ten more minutes of moderate activity per day—such as a brisk walk—lowered deaths among people, ages 40 to 85, by seven percent, each year.

The scientists estimate that this small lifestyle change could save 100,000 lives in the US, every year.

