WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier – Get Outdoors

Post-pandemic lockdown, most of us have returned to relatively normal travel plans, but are we enjoying our own surroundings, enough, since so many of us brought our workplace into our homes? A new study shows that we still need to get out — to explore our own neighborhoods.

Researchers in “Nature Neuroscience” find that experiencing new things, every day, leads to more positive emotions.

Over several months, they tracked the moods and locations of one-hundred people in New York City and Miami. The researchers say the experiences didn’t need to be big or crazy. For example, those who just went out in to their own neighborhoods, for even a short time, rather than sit home all day, were happier.

BY THE WAY: This beautiful picture is from right here, in Chicagoland. It’s CHICAGO BOTANIC GARDEN, in the fall, in north-suburban Glencoe.

