WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Snacks Will Help You Get Relaxed or Sleepy

Oct 12, 2021 @ 10:35am

Who would ever think that the classic hors d’oeuvre tray could help you get to sleep?  It’s certainly designed to relax us.

Here’s why:  You know that feeling you get, after a big turkey dinner, like the feast at Thanksgiving?  Sleep expert, Dr. Christopher Winter, says cheddar cheese has 60% more tryptophan than turkey.  Tryptophan is an amino acid.  It helps your body produce melatonin, the sleep hormone.

But your brain actually needs a combination of the cheese and other specific items, to trigger the spa-like effect.

By itself, protein actually keeps tryptophan from traveling to the brain, to make you relaxed and sleepy.  So, your brain really needs a combination of the cheese with carbohydrates – like a few crackers – to relax your mind.  The carbs help carry the tryptophan to your brain.  So, this is a great way to Eat or Sleep Smarter Not Harder.

Plus, it’s worth adding on the antioxidants from resveratrol.  That’s a chemical which is mostly found in red grapes.  So, that could go very well with the cheese and crackers…   Yum.  And good night!
