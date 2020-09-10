      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: These 10 Movies Will Inspire You to Be More Successful

Sep 10, 2020 @ 9:16am

A list of 10 movies you need to watch to be more successful includes:  “Fight Club,” “Pumping Iron,” “Yes Man” and “Good Will Hunting.”

 

If you’d like to become more successful, the website LifeHack.org has assembled a list of 10 movies the staff recommends you watch, to “be more successful.”  Here they are, along with a brief explanation of what you may learn from them.

1.  “Fight Club” – Materialism and Emotional Detachment.  In the movie, the Fight Club is about freeing yourself from the shackles of modern life, which imprisons and emasculates you . . . by being willing to give and receive pain and risk death.

2.  “Pumping Iron” – Self-Belief and Assertion.  It’s not just for body builders . . . Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his mindset, attitude, and personal beliefs, and it’ll leave you inspired.

3.  “The Secret” – Positive Attitude.  The movie has one primary aim:  To help you lead a better life by changing your mental attitude.

4.  “The Social Network” – Entitlement.  It’ll inspire viewers to feel deserving of success, while also showing some of the drawbacks that being successful can have, including backstabbing and legal battles.

5.  “Yes Man” – Opportunity.  This movie will have you thinking about all the opportunities you may have missed by saying “no” to things.

6.  “Limitless” – Getting Things Done.  It will provoke you to take action, and produce results with your life.

7.  “The Wolf of Wall Street” – Drive and Prosperity.  It’ll make you reevaluate your current life, and have you aiming for the finer things.

8.  “The Words” – Own Your Work.  It will inspire you to take charge of you work, and do the best you can with what you have.

9.  “The Pursuit of Happyness” – Never Giving Up.  It will demonstrate why you should never give up on yourself, and to not allow circumstances to destroy your dreams.

10.  “Good Will Hunting” –  Competence.  This movie will inspire anyone with a talent, and who doesn’t believe they’re worthy of success.

 

(Here’s a link to the site.  Is there a movie that helped inspire YOU to achieve success, or a film that you always watch to fire yourself up?)

