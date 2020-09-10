WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: These 10 Movies Will Inspire You to Be More Successful

A list of 10 movies you need to watch to be more successful includes: “Fight Club,” “Pumping Iron,” “Yes Man” and “Good Will Hunting.”
If you’d like to become more successful, the website LifeHack.org has assembled a list of 10 movies the staff recommends you watch, to “be more successful.” Here they are, along with a brief explanation of what you may learn from them.
1. “Fight Club” – Materialism and Emotional Detachment. In the movie, the Fight Club is about freeing yourself from the shackles of modern life, which imprisons and emasculates you . . . by being willing to give and receive pain and risk death.
2. “Pumping Iron” – Self-Belief and Assertion. It’s not just for body builders . . . Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his mindset, attitude, and personal beliefs, and it’ll leave you inspired.
3. “The Secret” – Positive Attitude. The movie has one primary aim: To help you lead a better life by changing your mental attitude.
4. “The Social Network” – Entitlement. It’ll inspire viewers to feel deserving of success, while also showing some of the drawbacks that being successful can have, including backstabbing and legal battles.
5. “Yes Man” – Opportunity. This movie will have you thinking about all the opportunities you may have missed by saying “no” to things.
6. “Limitless” – Getting Things Done. It will provoke you to take action, and produce results with your life.
7. “The Wolf of Wall Street” – Drive and Prosperity. It’ll make you reevaluate your current life, and have you aiming for the finer things.
8. “The Words” – Own Your Work. It will inspire you to take charge of you work, and do the best you can with what you have.
9. “The Pursuit of Happyness” – Never Giving Up. It will demonstrate why you should never give up on yourself, and to not allow circumstances to destroy your dreams.
10. “Good Will Hunting” – Competence. This movie will inspire anyone with a talent, and who doesn’t believe they’re worthy of success.
(Here’s a link to the site. Is there a movie that helped inspire YOU to achieve success, or a film that you always watch to fire yourself up?)