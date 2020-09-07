      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: The Top 10 Ways to Cope with Working-From-Home Stress

Sep 7, 2020 @ 10:00am

Two-thirds of people say they’ve had trouble with their work-life balance since they started working from home, according to a new survey.  And the top ways people cope with the stress are:  Watching TV . . . meditation . . . reading a book . . . and having sex.

 

Working from home has a lot of upsides, but there are also some downsides . . . like longer hours, changing your routine, and literally no escape EVER from your job.

In a new survey, two-thirds of people say they’ve had trouble with their work-life balance since they started working from home during these past six months.  So here are the 10 things people do to try to cope with work-from-home stress . . .

1.  Watching TV.

2.  Meditation.

3.  Reading a book.

4.  Having sex.

5.  Going for a run.

6.  Cooking.

7.  Taking a hot bath.

8.  Playing board games.

9.  Yoga.

10.  Taking CBD.

De-stress more, here:  (SWNS Digital)

