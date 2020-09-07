WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: The Top 10 Ways to Cope with Working-From-Home Stress

Two-thirds of people say they’ve had trouble with their work-life balance since they started working from home, according to a new survey. And the top ways people cope with the stress are: Watching TV . . . meditation . . . reading a book . . . and having sex.
Working from home has a lot of upsides, but there are also some downsides . . . like longer hours, changing your routine, and literally no escape EVER from your job.
In a new survey, two-thirds of people say they’ve had trouble with their work-life balance since they started working from home during these past six months. So here are the 10 things people do to try to cope with work-from-home stress . . .
1. Watching TV.
2. Meditation.
3. Reading a book.
4. Having sex.
5. Going for a run.
6. Cooking.
7. Taking a hot bath.
8. Playing board games.
9. Yoga.
10. Taking CBD.
