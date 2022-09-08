98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the ‘4-7-8’ Sleep Trick

September 8, 2022 10:30AM CDT
If stress has you tossing and turning at night, or bringing you down each day, here’s a simple way to relieve it, for real.  It’s quick and it’s free.

Try the “4-7-8” sleep technique from clinical professor of medicine, Dr. Andrew Weil:
•    Place your tongue lightly behind your top teeth.
•    Exhale.
•    Breathe in through your nose for a count of 4.
•    Hold that breath for a count of 7.
•    Exhale for a count of 8.
•    Repeat that three times.
That technique brings more oxygen into your body and relaxes the parasympathetic nervous system – which controls our stress response.

You’ll feel better faster than you might think.

