WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the ‘4-7-8’ Sleep Trick

If stress has you tossing and turning at night, or bringing you down each day, here’s a simple way to relieve it, for real. It’s quick and it’s free.

Try the “4-7-8” sleep technique from clinical professor of medicine, Dr. Andrew Weil:

• Place your tongue lightly behind your top teeth.

• Exhale.

• Breathe in through your nose for a count of 4.

• Hold that breath for a count of 7.

• Exhale for a count of 8.

• Repeat that three times.

That technique brings more oxygen into your body and relaxes the parasympathetic nervous system – which controls our stress response.

You’ll feel better faster than you might think.