98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stop Using Artificial Sweeteners

May 16, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stop Using Artificial Sweeteners
MM – artificial sweeteners – sugar substitutes – Maura Myles image

WHO Warns Against Using Artificial Sweeteners

The World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners aren’t something we should be ripping into, to slim down, when we drink up.  Even if you’re just trying to avoid getting sugar on your teeth, the world’s doctors say it’s not worth it.

The organization has issued a warning, that using such sugar alternatives won’t help you lose weight in the long run.  And the medical experts agree that they could increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

Popular artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, stevia, and sucralose…  They are, basically, those blue, pink, yellow and green packets.

More about:
#ArtificialSweeteners
#Aspartame
#DrinkSmarterNotHarder
#EatSmarterNotHarder
#Saccharin
#Stevia
#Sucralose
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

JELLY ROLL'S FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS ONLY HIRES FELONS

Recent Posts