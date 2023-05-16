WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stop Using Artificial Sweeteners

WHO Warns Against Using Artificial Sweeteners

The World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners aren’t something we should be ripping into, to slim down, when we drink up. Even if you’re just trying to avoid getting sugar on your teeth, the world’s doctors say it’s not worth it.

The organization has issued a warning, that using such sugar alternatives won’t help you lose weight in the long run. And the medical experts agree that they could increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

Popular artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, stevia, and sucralose… They are, basically, those blue, pink, yellow and green packets.