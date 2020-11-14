WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Living Room Is a Death Trap… THIS.

Tables with glass tops cause over 2.5 MILLION injuries a year. A study found little kids and young adults hurt themselves the most. And 55% of injuries involve deep cuts. The spots you’re most likely to injure are your wrists, hands, and fingers.
That glass coffee table in your living room could be a DEATH TRAP.
A new study at Rutgers reveals that tables with glass tops cause over 2.5 million injuries a year. And kids are more likely to hurt themselves than adults.
Researchers looked at over 3,000 cases. Here are four things they say we all need to know:
1. The groups that hurt themselves the most are little kids and young adults in their early 20’s. Maybe because both groups are more likely to climb or stand on them.
2. 55% of injuries involved deep cuts. But tripping over a glass table you didn’t see also happens a lot.
3. The body parts you’re most likely to hurt on a glass table are your wrist, hands, and fingers. But not always from putting your hand through glass. A lot of people cut themselves picking up broken glass AFTER a table breaks.
4. Men are more than twice as likely as women to hurt themselves on a glass table.