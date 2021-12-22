WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Some Foods Make You More Likely to Lose your Hair

These Common Foods Increase your Risk for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss
If you suffer from thinning hair or hair loss, what you eat could be part of the cause.
According to Dr. Earim Chaudry, a Medical Director and NHS Clinical Director from London, names specific foods – which could keep your hair from getting the nutrition it needs to be healthy.
Dr. Chaudry says you should avoid junk and greasy food to prevent hair loss.
You should also skip sugary food.
Limiting your daily alcohol will help, by not dehydrating your hair, and lowering the zinc levels in your body.
Have you tried changing your diet to gain healthier hair?