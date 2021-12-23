WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: ‘Smart’ Toys May Spy on Kids – and You

Children around the world will open up gifts, like new toys, this week… But are those high-tech playthings an invasion of your privacy?
A watchdog group now warns families that so-called ‘smart toys‘ could be collecting data – or even spying on your kids… and all of you.
According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, toys which connect to the internet, or include a microphone or video camera, could be listening in, if the connection isn’t secure.
The experts at PIRG recommend that you read the toy instructions, to understand exactly what kind of technology it uses – and do your research on the toy manufacturer, to see if there have been any complaints. This is where the internet can help.