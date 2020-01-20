WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Sleep Better, Lose Weight, Gain Energy. Here’s How.
And it’s really simple. Health experts recommend we lay off of “the sauce,” for the month of January.
British researchers reveal that more than half of us, who abstain from alcohol for the month after the holidays, in particular, report losing weight, sleeping better, and having more energy.
Eight out of ten say they feel more in control of their drinking; and that taking time off made them think about their relationship with alcohol.