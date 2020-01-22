      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Exercise, in This Cold? YES.

Jan 21, 2020 @ 8:37pm

As we kick off the New Year, and put those healthy resolutions to the test; one thing people will be doing is starting (or continuing) a work-out regimen.

In northern parts of the country, like ours, this will mean working out in really cold temperatures.

A Colorado journalist, Scott Carney, met with a Dutch athlete, Wim Hof.

Hof believes that exercising in the cold makes us healthier.  Hof says, it is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and immersion (in icy cold water), which brings the best health benefits.

He says that, a “bit of chill” stimulates muscles and tissues in a good way.  Here’s the full story from NPR.

