WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Exercise, in This Cold? YES.
As we kick off the New Year, and put those healthy resolutions to the test; one thing people will be doing is starting (or continuing) a work-out regimen.
In northern parts of the country, like ours, this will mean working out in really cold temperatures.
A Colorado journalist, Scott Carney, met with a Dutch athlete, Wim Hof.
Hof believes that exercising in the cold makes us healthier. Hof says, it is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and immersion (in icy cold water), which brings the best health benefits.
He says that, a “bit of chill” stimulates muscles and tissues in a good way. Here’s the full story from NPR.