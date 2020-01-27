WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Protect Yourself from Virus.
Doctor with stethoscope and white icon medical on hospital background, medical technology network concept
From THE MAYO CLINIC:
Germs live everywhere. You can find germs (microbes) in the air; on food, plants and animals; in soil and water — on just about every other surface, including your body.
Most germs won’t harm you. Your immune system protects you against infectious agents. However, some germs are formidable adversaries because they’re constantly mutating to breach your immune system’s defenses. Knowing how germs work can increase your chances of avoiding infection.
Infectious agents: From bacteria to worms
Infectious agents come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Categories include:
- Bacteria
- Viruses
- Fungi
- Protozoans
- Helminths
Viruses are much smaller than cells. In fact, viruses are basically just capsules that contain genetic material. To reproduce, viruses invade cells in your body, hijacking the machinery that makes cells work. Host cells are often eventually destroyed during this process.
Viruses are responsible for causing numerous diseases, including:
- AIDS
- Common cold
- Ebola hemorrhagic fever
- Genital herpes
- Influenza
- Measles
- Chickenpox and shingles
Antibiotics designed for bacteria have no effect on viruses.
There’s a difference between infection and disease. Infection, often the first step, occurs when bacteria, viruses or other microbes that cause disease enter your body and begin to multiply. Disease occurs when the cells in your body are damaged — as a result of the infection — and signs and symptoms of an illness appear.
In response to infection, your immune system springs into action. An army of white blood cells, antibodies and other mechanisms goes to work to rid your body of whatever is causing the infection. For instance, in fighting off the common cold, your body might react with fever, coughing and sneezing.
What’s the best way to stay disease-free? Prevent infections. You can prevent infection through simple tactics, such as washing your hands regularly, being careful with food and water, getting vaccinations, and taking appropriate medications.
- Hand-washing. Often overlooked, hand-washing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself from germs and most infections. Wash your hands thoroughly before preparing or eating food, after coughing or sneezing, after changing a diaper, and after using the toilet. When soap and water aren’t available, alcohol-based hand-sanitizing gels can offer protection.
- Vaccines. Vaccination is your best line of defense for certain diseases. As researchers understand more about what causes disease, the list of vaccine-preventable diseases continues to grow. Many vaccines are given in childhood, but adults still need to be routinely vaccinated to prevent some illnesses, such as tetanus and influenza.
- Medicines. Some medicines offer short-term protection from particular germs. For example, taking an anti-parasitic medication might keep you from contracting malaria if you travel to or live in a high-risk area.
When to seek medical care
Seek medical care if you suspect that you have an infection and you have experienced any of the following:
- An animal or human bite
- Difficulty breathing
- A cough lasting longer than a week
- Periods of rapid heartbeat
- A rash, especially if it’s accompanied by a fever
- Swelling
- Blurred vision or other difficulty seeing
- Persistent vomiting
- An unusual or severe headache
Your doctor can perform diagnostic tests to find out if you’re infected, the seriousness of the infection and how best to treat that infection.
Read the full article from THE MAYO CLINIC, HERE.