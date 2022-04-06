      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Play a Sport – It Increases Your Quality of Life

Apr 6, 2022 @ 1:30pm
Study:  Sport Improves Concentration and Quality Of Life

Don’t underestimate the benefits of movement, and working with a team or coaches, schools and parents, for a win.  It’s a bigger “win” than you might think.

Researchers in Germany have found that physically fit elementary school pupils feel better, can concentrate better, and are more likely to make it to higher-level middle schools than children who have lesser sporting abilities.

Researcher Professor Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz adds, “This means it’s all the more important to encourage motor development in children at an early stage, since this can also have a positive impact on the development of mental fitness. Collaboration among parents, schools, communities and athletic clubs is very important when it comes to creating a comprehensive and appropriate range of possibilities.”

Work out more, here:  (EurekAlert!)

 

  • A study found that physically fit elementary students feel better, concentrate better, and are more likely to make it to higher-level middle schools compared to children with less sporting abilities
