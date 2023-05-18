WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: ‘People You May Know’ May Get You Your Next Job

LinkedIn research suggests that you might be more likely to get your next job through your casual acquaintances – not your best friends.

The career social network in conjunction with MIT and Harvard Business School reviewed data from 20 million LinkedIn users, between 2015 and 2019. It found that “moderately weak ties” were most useful in snagging a new gig.

What does this mean? You might want to check out the “People You May Know” tab, the next time you’re looking for a career change.

While the results are interesting, some users are upset that their data was used in this way. LinkedIn claims the study “acted consistently” with its user agreement.

