WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Thing Would Make Us Workout More
What’s the motivation which would get a lot of us to work out more? Cool workout clothes.
A new poll says that 92-percent of us would hit the gym more, if we had better activewear. 69-percent of us (2 out of 3) fear that others will judge us, if we don’t wear the “appropriate” clothing for a workout.
Other excuses for not exercising: not having any clean workout clothes, not being in the mood to workout, feeling sick or too much work and other responsibilities taking up time.