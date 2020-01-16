      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Thing Would Make Us Workout More

Jan 16, 2020 @ 10:15am

What’s the motivation which would get a lot of us to work out more?  Cool workout clothes.

A new poll says that 92-percent of us would hit the gym more, if we had better activewear.  69-percent of us (2 out of 3) fear that others will judge us, if we don’t wear the “appropriate” clothing for a workout.

Other excuses for not exercising:  not having any clean workout clothes, not being in the mood to workout, feeling sick or too much work and other responsibilities taking up time.

