WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Old School Nursery Rhymes Offer New Success for Kids
A study shows nursery rhyme memorization contributes to future success as a reader, and more.
Apparently a child who knows 8 nursery rhymes, by heart, by the age of four, is usually among the best readers and spellers in their class, by the time they are in third grade. Those “old school” nursery rhymes can benefit brain development, and fun ideas to learn them.
According to The New Age Parents:
Repetition of rhyme and rhythm can help children to…
#1 Develop language and literacy skills
Nursery rhymes are a child’s first experience with words.
#2 Develop communication skills
Helps them learn new vocabulary or numeracy.
#3 Enhances physical development
When actions are linked to words in the nursery rhyme, it helps boost motor skills and improves rhythm and movement.
#4 Helps develop cognitive skills
Improves memory, concentration, spatial intelligence, and thinking skills.
#5 Enhances individual development
Music helps develop kids with better self-control, higher self-esteem and confidence, such as when learning the nursery rhyme through activities with peers
In addition, as the early years of childhood is a period of rapid development, researchers believe that the earlier a child is exposed to music, the more the brain responds to different music tones.
#6 The earlier a child studies music, the more rhythmic integration, movement and learning can strengthen the brain.
#7 Music aptitude can be influenced in the early years, and music training (through playing and listening to music) before the age of seven has a significant effect on parts of the brain related to planning and motor skills.