WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Now Your Boss Will Be Notified If You Are Bored During That Meeting.
THANKS, MICROSOFT. Imagine a world in which we all have to consistently act like we’re not about to literally collapse from boredom during meetings… LOL. OK, maybe it’s not always that bad; but sometimes, it’s the hardest challenge, ever. So, good luck, going forward.
Microsoft just filed a patent for a new sensor that monitors people’s body language during meetings. The sensors would also watch people’s facial expressions and analyze their speech patterns . . . and then figure out how BORED they are.
They’re saying this could be a way for BOSSES to know if they should improve their meetings and make them more engaging. But I get the feeling it would be used more to punish employees than make bosses spend even two seconds being self-reflective.
Anyway, there’s no word on when Microsoft might roll this out to the public. So, it could already be in testing? Oh boy.
