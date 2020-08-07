WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Most People Like Competing Against Their Coworkers

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people say they like competing against their coworkers and knowing how they stack up. And . . . they think that the competition makes them better at their job.
Do you secretly find yourself sizing up your coworkers thinking, “I’m better than him, I’m better than her, I’m probably better than her, I’m worse than her, oh I’m definitely better than him, I’m STILL not sure how he got hired”?
Well . . . according to a new survey, two-thirds of people say they really LIKE competing against their coworkers and knowing how they stack up.
And they think that the competition makes them better at their job.
The survey also found 80% of people who have been working at home this year feel like they’re just as productive or more productive at home.
