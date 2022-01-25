WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Mistakes at the Airport Cost You Money

You could really save money at the airport, if you’re able to avoid these common mistakes:
Don’t pay for expensive parking. Instead, try arriving earlier to the airport and there is usually parking a mile or two away that is cheaper, and take a free shuttle to your gate.
Avoid spending too much on checked baggage. It can run up your credit card bill. So, be sure to weigh your bag prior to checking it, to make sure it’s not overweight. Pack light, and use airline credit cards, which allow for free checked bags.
Use a reusable water bottle. It can be filled up once you get past security. Water within the airport can cost up to five dollars, you could get your water with the coffee you purchase or fill up your water bottle at a filtered water station.
Try not to shop at the airport. It will cost more. Plus, if you fill your carry-on with the wrong items, that can cost you. For instance, if you pack a full-size perfume bottle in your carry-on it could be over the 3.5 oz limit – and get thrown out.
Other costly mistakes: Missing out on free amenities that your credit card may offer, getting snacks at the gate vs in the air, which could be more costly, and booking an expensive rental car at the airport rather than outside of the airport – which could save you money.