Work Smarter Not Harder: Make Your Desk Safer… & More Comfortable.
Work shouldn’t actually hurt, right? Here are some easy ways to truly Work Smarter, and more comfortably.
If your body hurts after a long day at work, ignoring that could lead to a work-related injury. Believe it or not, desk jobs, more often than physical jobs, pose health problems.
So, have you ever tried “The 90-90-90 Rule”? Make sure you sit with your hips, elbows, and ankles all at 90 degrees. This keeps your neck and back from hurting.
Also, ‘The 20-20-20 Rule” should be implemented every 20 minutes. Walk 20 feet in 20 seconds to keep yourself moving, your body warmed and active.
Finally, look away from your computer often – and make sure your computer isn’t in front of a window. This can cause your eyes to become abnormally fatigued, overly tired. Positioning your desk directly under light also causes serious eye strain.