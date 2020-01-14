      Weather Alert

Work Smarter Not Harder: Make Your Desk Safer… & More Comfortable.

Jan 14, 2020 @ 10:15am
Work shouldn’t actually hurt, right?  Here are some easy ways to truly Work Smarter, and more comfortably.

If your body hurts after a long day at work, ignoring that could lead to a work-related injury.  Believe it or not, desk jobs, more often than physical jobs, pose health problems.

So, have you ever tried “The 90-90-90 Rule”?  Make sure you sit with your hips, elbows, and ankles all at 90 degrees.  This keeps your neck and back from hurting.

Also, ‘The 20-20-20 Rule” should be implemented every 20 minutesWalk 20 feet in 20 seconds to keep yourself moving, your body warmed and active.

Finally, look away from your computer often – and make sure your computer isn’t in front of a window.  This can cause your eyes to become abnormally fatigued, overly tired.  Positioning your desk directly under light also causes serious eye strain.

