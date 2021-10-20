      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Trick-Or-Treating Fun and Safe this Halloween

Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:30am
CDC:  It Will Be Safe for Children to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Now that kids are getting costumes for Halloween, it’s time to lay out how it will actually go – which is expected to be very well, this year.  Maybe incorporate a home-decorated Covid mask over that little mouth and nose.  For bigger kids, the costumes with masks could be better, this year.  But getting outside is the key.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky says children can pretty safely trick-or-treat for Halloween, this time around.

She said, “If you’re able to do so outdoors, absolutely.”  Walensky added, “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded (indoor) Halloween party.  But I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups, and I hope that we can do that this year.”

According to the CDC, 64.6-percent of people in the US, over the age of 12, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.  Plus, plans are now officially underway for children, aged five to 11, to get an appropriate vaccine for them, within weeks.

