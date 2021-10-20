WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Trick-Or-Treating Fun and Safe this Halloween

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky says children can pretty safely trick-or-treat for Halloween, this time around.
She said, “If you’re able to do so outdoors, absolutely.” Walensky added, “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded (indoor) Halloween party. But I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups, and I hope that we can do that this year.”
According to the CDC, 64.6-percent of people in the US, over the age of 12, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, plans are now officially underway for children, aged five to 11, to get an appropriate vaccine for them, within weeks.
