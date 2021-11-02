WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lower Your Heating Bill by Wearing THIS

A WARM SWEATER MAY HELP YOU LOWER YOUR HEATING BILL
Your dad was right. When cooler temperatures hit, rather than turning up the heat, you should “just put on a sweater.”
According to research from The Mirror, putting on a light sweater, indoors, can make you feel like the temperature is nearly 15 degrees warmer.
A thick wool sweater can have an even greater effect. It can make a 50-degree room feel like it’s 68 degrees.
On his award-winning children’s show, “Mr. Rogers,” PBS star Fred Rogers wore a sweater over his shirt, every day of the week. Rogers wanted children to know that they could comfort and warm themselves, in this simple way, even if they had very little.
