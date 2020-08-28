WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier – If It’s with Your Partner
Gotta drop the “Pandemic 15” – or whatever that number is, for you? Well, trying to lose those pounds will be easier – if your spouse does it, with you.
Researchers in the Netherlands now know that couples, who attempt to lose weight together, are almost three times more likely to be successful, than those who try to lose weight on their own.
In particular: People who had survived heart attacks were more motivated to lose weight if they were supported by their spouse. And they were 2.7 times more likely to lose weight over the course of a year than those who did it without the support of their partner.
Here’s the complete story from DailyMail.
A researcher adds, “Couples often have comparable lifestyles and changing habits is difficult when only one person is making the effort. Practical issues come into play, such as grocery shopping, but also psychological challenges, where a supportive partner may help maintain motivation.”