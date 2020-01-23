WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which 7 Canned Goods to Always Have
With all the hype around eating organic, whole foods, and visiting your local farmer’s market, one would wonder if canned goods are healthy.
According to an expert dietician, there are some healthy canned goods. Not only are they healthy, but canned goods have a longer shelf -life, which cuts down on cutting time – and they are less expensive.
So, what are the seven canned goods, which you should always keep on hand?
Here: pumpkin puree, chickpeas, beans, tomatoes, canned tuna or salmon, coconut milk and green chiles.
Just make sure that you grab the low sodium or no-salt-added versions.