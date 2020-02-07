WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know What the Color of Your Rose Tells Your Valentine
Hey it’s Mo… AND it’s FRISKY FRIDAY, brought to you by Bare Moxie Bra and Swim Boutique!
Listen from 10:00-2:00 and get great tips for keeping your love life spicy and fun!
Visit Bare Moxie Bra and Swim Boutique in downtown Geneva and at baremoxie.com!
Of course, you understand that the popular “Pickle Rose Bouquet,” this year, may very well send a mixed message!
But, since the time of King Charles of Sweden, roses have become recognized as the flowers of love… particularly Valentine love. So, on this FRISKY FRIDAY before Valentines Day, let’s lay it all out.
Did you know that the colors of the roses you give to your Valentine may convey more nuanced meanings?
- White rose: purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start
- Red rose: love, I love you
- Deep, dark crimson rose: mourning
- Pink rose: grace, happiness, gentleness
- Yellow rose: joy, friendship, the promise of a new beginning
- Orange rose: desire and enthusiasm
- Lavender rose: love at first sight
- Coral rose: friendship, modesty, sympathy
For more, check out Monica Green’s article, from Good Housekeeping, HERE.