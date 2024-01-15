WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know How to Recognize and Correctly Treat Frostbite

Do you know which winter conditions are most likely to cause frostbite? Keep yourself and those you care about from suffering with it. Here’s how.

If you absolutely must travel, particularly in sub-zero temperatures, you’ve got to bundle up – fingers, toes, nose and ears are especially vulnerable to frostbite, in this weather. LifeScience reports you can develop frostbite, if the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), right there at the freezing mark. It doesn’t have to be lower than that; but it does get more dangerous, the lower the temperature goes, from there.

The National Weather Service (NWS) notes in a blogpost: “Frostbite happens when your body’s survival mechanisms kick in, during extremely cold weather. To protect the vital inner organs, the body cuts circulation to the extremities (feet, hands, nose, etc.) – which, eventually, freeze, just to keep your insides going.”

To avoid getting frostbite, you’ll want to:

Stay inside – especially if the wind chill factor makes it feel like it’s well below zero (-10 to -50 and worse).

Dress in layers. Loose, waterproof, thermal layers are best.

Keep an eye out for signs and symptoms like a prickly, burning sensation, followed by numbness.

Watch for – skin changing to red, white, blue or pale white-yellow tones, waxy or tough-looking skin, stiffness in joints or muscles… and, in severe cases, blisters may occur. Skin may actually turn black.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that if you experience any of these symptoms: