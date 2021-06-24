Weather Alert
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is Summer Really Better for our Mental Well-Being?
Jun 24, 2021 @ 10:00am
Study: Our Mental Well-Being Is Higher in Summer Vs. Fall
It turns out mental well-being is higher in the summer compared to the fall.
Researchers from
Binghamton University
now confirm what many of us have suspected: that “
summertime is associated with better diet quality, higher exercise frequency and improved mood
.”
This could mean that summer is a better time to handle tough projects, or to really get away on vacation. That depends on you, and yours.
Study leader
Lina Begdache
says specifically that good quality diet was associated with mental well-being, good sleep was associated with mental and overall well-being (and also with higher diet quality and exercise frequency), while seasonal changes had in impact on diet quality and mental health, and seasonal changes were associated with alterations in diet quality and mental well-being. We may eat more fresh produce, or get outside more.
Begdache adds, “[…]
it is crucial to recognize the dynamic relationships between these lifestyle factors and mental distress to provide the groundwork necessary for nutritionists and healthcare professionals to improve prophylactic and therapeutic approaches
.”
Enjoy more, here: (
EurekAlert!
)
